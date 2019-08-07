Edmond North High School 2019 graduate, AFJROTC cadet and scholarship winner Matt Boutin earned his FAA Private Pilot’s License at Liberty University, Virg., this summer!
Matt, the son of Tommy and Joy Boutin of Edmond, was one of 150 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets around the world to receive the scholarship from AFJROTC. More than 1,560 cadets applied. The scholarship has an estimated value of $20,000 and included transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to earn a private pilot license.
The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is an Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage. Selectees do not incur a military commitment to the Air Force or other branch of service, nor does completing the program guarantee acceptance into one of the military’s commissioning programs.
The mission of Air Force Junior ROTC is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community, while instilling values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and sense of accomplishment. More than 120,000 high school students are enrolled in Air Force Junior ROTC at almost 900 high schools in the U.S and overseas. When looking to fill tomorrow’s career needs with the best candidates, there is simply no better place for the nation to look than Air Force Junior ROTC.
