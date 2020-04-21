OKLAHOMA CITY — Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is offering free grief support services to children and families, and will host an online workshop, “Helping Clients through Grief and Loss,” specifically for mental health professionals, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 23.
Led by Calm Waters’ program director, Heather Warfield, LMFT, and assistant program director, Jordan Park, LMFT-candidate, the program will discuss a clinician’s overview of grief and loss across one’s life experience. Warfield and Park will de-bunk grief myths, highlight grief experiences and provide clinical techniques relevant to the current COVID-19 pandemic so that other mental health professionals can help clients through their unique grief journey.
“We received such an overwhelming response from our past online workshop about life and loss during COVID-19 and quickly realized there was more we could do to support our own mental health industry while still working from our home offices,” said Edmond resident Erin Engelke, executive director of Calm Waters. “While this presentation is geared toward mental health professionals, it will also benefit anyone wanting to increase their knowledge of grief and loss and how to help others.”
Register online by 5 p.m. April 22 at https://www.calmwaters.org.
