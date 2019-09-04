Edmond Light Horse 4-H Club members, from left, include: Maeve Perrin, Hilde Perrin, Jeremiah Thompson, Alexa Wiley, Katie Hustis, and Jennifer Hustis, adult 4-H leader, visit the Express Ranch. Edmond has three 4-H clubs including Edmond Light Horse 4-H Club, Stoneridge Acres 4-H Club, and Edmond Metro North 4-H Club.