U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Edmond, and Robin Roberson, executive director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, held a telephone town hall recently to highlight how federal and state entities are working together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lankford and Roberson discussed ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus and how relief effort is being implemented.
Many Oklahomans earning less than $75,000 already received their economic recovery checks by direct deposit this week. Lankford said the total process time is two weeks. On Monday Oklahomans will be able to go to irs.gov to track their deposits by providing Social Security information, Lankford said.
“There’s also been a lot of conversation about the Paycheck Protection Program, and rightfully so,” Lankford said. “The Paycheck Protection Program is set up to be able to help small businesses and not-for-profits, including faith based not-for-profits keep their employees connected to the business for the next eight weeks.
The program pays for salaries of all employees of every small business employing under 500 people with less on staff, he explained. Participating employees will not have to go on unemployment insurance.
More than one million businesses and non profits have already taken part of the program nationwide, Lankford said. $243 million has already been funded in the program to pay salaries for eight weeks, rent and utility costs.
“That’s helping us maintain this great economy we have through this very difficult time for so many people who are struggling,” Lankford said.
Lankford said tens of thousands of coronavirus tests have been distributed in Oklahoma with more coming. Testing sites have been posted across the state, he said.
“There’s now a move from having some testing to having the most rapid testing,” Lankford said.
The most rapid testing is a 15-minute test. Fifty-thousand rapid testing tests are being manufactured daily in the United States, Lankford said.
The next test will be able to detect whether individuals have already had the virus and don’t know it. This test should be available this summer, Lankford said.
Roberson said 800 people are now working the phones at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Before the pandemic, the commission processed less than 2,000 unemployment claims a week, she said.
“Fast forward — now we’re averaging 45,000 per week, and we’re almost at 200,000 claims since the beginning of March,” Roberson said. “We’ve got a 2,000% increase in claims, unfortunately.”
Roberson explained eligibility additions for unemployment during the pandemic. The commission’s website at https://oesc.ok.gov/ is online to answer general questions about eligibility, she said.
Individuals need to make sure they are unemployed by no fault of their own, she said. The CARES Act can help.
“Let’s say someone was about to start a new job, but they had to put that job on hold because their employer wouldn’t let them come to work. They would be eligible for a PUA, which is a pandemic unemployment Assistance provision of the act.
“What I like about the CARES Act is it lets people who traditionally were not eligible apply for these benefits,” Roberson said.
