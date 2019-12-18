Elementary students sitting cross-legged covered the first floor of the open area while fifth graders stood looking over the second floor balcony at Charles Haskell Elementary School Friday. They were waiting in anticipation for the big surprise their principal had in store for them.
“It is a big day at Charles Haskell,” said Principal Dayna Hamilton. “Our plan is to unveil the reading lounge and our top-secret reading gift as a holiday present to our students.”
The students counted down as two volunteers tugged at the green paper covering the large book vending machine, the first not only in the Edmond School District, but also the first in Oklahoma.
Hamilton is leading her school with innovative ways to encourage reading and make an impact on literacy.
After attending the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) Conference, Hamilton came back fired up about a literacy focus and her school’s journey. She decided to make literacy the focus for the upcoming school year.
“I immediately knew I wanted to give reading a ‘makeover’ and turn it into something that our students anticipated rather than avoided,” Hamilton said.
She added that as a child she never read for enjoyment.
“I am an auditory reader, and I enjoy listening to books on tape,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said they have many students who receive reading interventions, and as a Title I school funds are available to help provide intervention in the form of books for the students.
While fortunate to be able to provide these interventions, Charles Haskell has many students who approach reading from a place of struggle and avoidance rather than confidence and enjoyment.
This school-wide project has been embraced by students, teachers, staff and parents. Charles Haskell PTO has raised funds and given support to help make these ideas a reality.
“It was easy for our PTO to jump on board with this reading initiative. I am a mom of kids who have struggled with reading, PTO President Misty Bradley said. “When you couple that with the Reading Sufficiency Act and its impact on Oklahoma’s elementary students, I passionately felt the need for a cultural shift around reading in our school.”
Hamilton said one of her three children never read a book last year, but so far this year he has read 46 books.
“We desperately need to redeem reading for many of our students. So, when Principal Hamilton approached us about her hopes for a reading lounge and mentorship program that would shift the mindset of reading from something kids have to do, to something they get to do and be celebrated; we jumped into action.”
READING INITIATIVE
The reading initiative includes many pieces aimed at shifting the culture of reading at Charles Haskell including:
- •• HASKELL STORY TIME — Principal Hamilton began Haskell Story time one evening of the first Sunday of each month by going live on Facebook. Parents were encouraged to like the page and include their child’s name in the comment section so they could be entered in a drawing for a new book of their choice. Now teachers enjoy taking turns reading to the kids on Facebook.
- •• PERSONAL LIBRARY GROWTH — As a Title I school, many Haskell students need reading interventions and they often don’t have access to books at home. Title I funds allow Charles Haskell to purchase a book monthly for every student in the school using the Scholastic dollar book program. It is hoped that these books will help students stock their home libraries.
- •• READING AS A GIFT & REWARD — Students who are recognized for positive behavior now receive books as rewards instead of candy or trinkets. Classes receive the gift of special guest readers. Leadership and teachers are always looking for ways to give the gift of reading.
- •• BOOK BUDDIES — Community members will volunteer to read with and listen to student readers through a special reading mentorship program that will kick off for the spring semester.
- •• READING LOUNGE & TUTORING SPACE — Funds were raised to elevate a tutoring space into an inviting place to read with Book Buddies, receive reading interventions, and choose books that students can enjoy and foster their love for reading. The reading lounge is called the Adventure Lounge. It is set up to look kind of like a coffee shop sans the coffee with sofas, chairs, padded stools providing different ways the students can relax and read alone or to each other or an adult.
- •• BOOK MACHINE — “We’ve been keeping this amazing gift for our students Top Secret,” Hamilton said. “Charles Haskell is the first in Oklahoma to have this state-of-the-art book vending machine. Students will receive gold coins as rewards and incentives, and they will be able to redeem those coins for books from the machine. Our students go crazy for the sticker and pencil machines, imagine their excitement over a book machine.
- •IDEA CATCHES ON
Edmond School Board Member LeeAnn Kuhlman said, “This warms my heart to be part of this district.”
Bradley said they have already seen how Haskell Rascals’ attitudes toward reading have changed and the culture of the school has shifted to celebrating reading and books and they want to share the initiative with others.
“We hope this inspires other schools and community members to change the narrative on reading and grow book lovers across our state,” Bradley said.
The excitement about reading is contagious.
“My kids get so excited about watching Haskell Storytime and the opportunity to receive new books from school,” said Chelsea Watkins, mom of a kindergartner and a fourth grader. “When they learned that we were raising money for a new reading lounge and more books, they came home excited to raise money for their school. As a parent, I loved the idea of funds going towards something that would benefit every student and create excitement for reading and learning. That’s a big win!”
One fourth grade teacher said in her classroom she and the students are working to grow lifelong readers by ensuring every student is offered the choice to read what they want, access to those books, and time to read.
“Choice, access and time have transformed my classroom from students who are not interested in reading, to students who beg for more,” said Jordan Freeman, Charles Haskell fourth grade teacher. “We work hard to send the message that every student is a reader, both in our classroom, and beyond. Reading is something my students look forward to, and we celebrate that every day. That’s why I am excited about the reading lounge and the book buddy program. I believe the reading lounge, as well as the books they give out from story time, gives students even more access to books they may enjoy and want to read. I feel the book buddy program, and all of the initiatives really, help build a positive relationship with books based off of the memories created.”
The school’s librarian Becky Walderbach said as children are learning to read, the greatest improvement occurs when they practice by reading aloud to an engaged listener.
“Our new reading lounge will provide a warm, inviting location where volunteers from the community can partner with some of our students to read together and practice new reading skills,” Walderbach added.
“Additionally, we have set a goal of placing rich, engaging books in the hands of our students. We have a well-stocked library for students to borrow from on a regular schedule, but having books of their own to create a personal library is even more special. As a Title I school, we are trying to give each child a book every month, but having the book vending machine where they are rewarded with the opportunity to choose a special book will take this objective to another level.”
Edmond School Board Member Cynthia Benson said she had always been a reader growing up but as she got older she wasn’t reading as much for pleasure.
“My husband got me back to reading by suggesting a John Grisham book,” Benson said. “It was then I realized I could recapture my love for reading and once again go away to another world while reading.”
Any child not receiving a key during the year will receive a book at the end of the school year, so all children will be able to participate.
