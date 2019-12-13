The City of Edmond continues to study how to best consolidate city offices into an new City Hall building, Assistant City Manager Steve Commons said at a casual gathering.
Not enough Urban Board members attended their scheduled public meeting to establish a quorum Tuesday evening. Those attending were free to speak at a non-public event.
The city needs about 80,000 square feet to update the use of four city buildings and one lease space downtown, according to a 2017 study, Commons said.
Five acres of city property along Littler Avenue could be developed if the city issued a request for proposal (RFP) into the marketplace. Commons suggested a new City Hall could be on the site of the former police station.
The five properties include the Public Works Administration, Municipal Court, the site of the former police station, Downtown Community Center, and the parking lot to the north of it.
The corridor could possibly be developed into multiple stories of mixed use development, possibly retail and office with residential above it, Commons continued.
“It’s up to a creative team of people to see what they could put together,” Commons said.
The city could consolidate all of its needs on a portion of the five acres. The private developer would build the City Hall project and the city would lease needed space with the possibility of owning the facility in the future, said Casey Moore, city spokesman.
“Our goal is to try to get the lowest cost as we can — reasonable cost for our office space needs,” Commons said. “and yet also spur other investment in this piece of development in downtown Edmond.”
Data is being gathered by the city to possibly consolidate the Municipal Court into a new City Hall building. Multiple acres of the remaining city property could be offered by the city for private and leasing Commons explained. The city would benefit by receiving a rent check.
An agreement between the city and one or more developers would be negotiated according to the selected RFP proposal or proposals.
“When we get into the second phase we need to be pretty serious because people are spending money to put their proposal together,” Commons said. “At that point the city better be pretty committed that they’re wanting to move forward at that point. If they’re not — then don’t do it.”
The city will be expecting private developers to be financially prepared on time.
Architect David Hornbeek pointed out that all of the property that’s developed at Lake Hefner is a longterm lease from Oklahoma City to a local developer that put in three restaurants and two office buildings as part of the East Wharf Development.
“Oklahoma City gets a rent check every month on all five of those pieces of property,” Hornbeek said. “…I can tell you there are people out there that will respond to this sort of thing,” Hornbeek emphasized.
Hornbeek said it’s in the City of Edmond’s best interest to lease the downtown property.
Commons said the increase of density downtown will need structured parking to be built by the city. City staff is already hearing from people expressing interest in being in downtown Edmond office space that has yet to be built.
The choice could be that businesses could base themselves in large office spaces in downtown Edmond, he said. That choice is currently limited, but possibilities are open for opportunity.
