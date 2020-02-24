Parents Helping Parents will hear speaker Kyle McGraw with Transforming Life Counseling Center on Tuesday, March 3. His topic is “Recovery as a lifestyle: Discovering Your New Normal.”
McGraw will give away two books to each of the first 20 parents.
The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents meets at McLaren's Pantry, located at 3414 S. Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center at the southeast corner of 33rd and Boulevard. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30 -7:45 p.m.
They provide support, resources and hope for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations required. For more information please call 405-642-8198.
