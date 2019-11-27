Speakers for the Tuesday, Dec. 3 meeting of Parents Helping Parents are four professional counselors. Their topics cover, "What parents need to know!"
The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents meets at McLaren's Pantry, at 3414 South Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center located in the southeast corner of 33rd and Boulevard.
The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The group provides support, resources and hope for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations are required. For more information, call 405-642-8198.
