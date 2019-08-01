The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at McLaren's Pantry, 3414 S. Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Their speaker is Kelly Dyer Fry, mother of an addicted child and publisher, editor and vice president of news for The Oklahoman. Her topic is, "When All Else Fails, Try Again — The Role of Patience and Persistence." Parents Helping Parents provides support and resources for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations are required. For more information call 405-642-8198.
