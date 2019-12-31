Parents Helping Parents next speaker on Tuesday, Jan. 7 is Patty Gail Patton, LPC, LMFT, LADC. Her topic is, “Letting Go of Your Alcoholic/Addict is Not for Sissies.”
The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents meets at McLaren's Pantry, 3414 South Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center located in the southeast corner of 33rd Street and Boulevard. The restaurant will be closed to the general public at 6 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group provides support, resources and hope for parents of addicted children of any age. This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations is required. For more information call 405-642-8198.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.