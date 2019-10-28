As Halloween approaches, carved pumpkins are fired up and guarding the homes of festive Edmond residents against ghouls and ghosts that may turn up for the holiday.
Paula Parkhurst is ready for ghouls, ghosts and any other visitors to Parkhurst Ranch and Pumpkin Patch, where visitors can find pumpkins and enjoy a plethora of Fall and Halloween fun. The ranch has a pumpkin patch, but even with 55 acres of land, Paula Parkhurst, the Ranch’s owner, said she couldn’t possibly grow enough pumpkins for all the visitors she gets to the Pumpkin Patch each year.
So, instead of focusing on the growing of pumpkins to fill that niche for Fall, she instead decided to focus her efforts on creating a place where visitors can revel in the season, roast hot dogs over a campfire, take a hay ride, and make their way through a traditional corn maze.
“We have tree swing, tire swings, hay bales, a corn field maze, a petting zoo, llamas, alpacas, pony rides,” Parkhurst said.
For kids and family alike, the Parkhurst Ranch is a veritable Fall harvest of fun.
Even a family of deer and young fawns love to hang out at the ranch. It’s a place for company parties, birthday parties, school groups, and families.
The Parkhurst family has been in the pumpkin business for 15 years, alongside friends, the Sanders, who had a pumpkin and Christmas tree stand at 33rd and Broadway for many years.
When pumpkins were scarce, the two families would help each other make it through the season. In fact, this is a tough year for pumpkins. Drought conditions made for a small crop.
“They just were super kind and nice. Over the years they’ve helped me,” Parkhurst said.
A few years ago, the Sheldons decided to retire from the business so they turned over the downtown location to the Parkhurst family, knowing they would keep the pumpkins and Christmas trees available to the people of Edmond.
The in-town location is 3300 S. Broadway and is open daily from 10 a.m. to noon. The Ranch, located at 720 S. Henney Road in Arcadia, is open Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 31.
For more information, go to Parkhurstranch.com or visit the Parkhurst Ranch Facebook Page.
