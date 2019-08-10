Do you think the Roarin’ Twenties are the bee’s knees? The berries? The cat’s meow? Are you ready to whoop it up at the party event of the decade (rather, the decade that happened 100 years ago)?
Then join the Edmond Historical Society and Museum from 7:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept.6, 2019, for a 21 & Up evening that will make you say, “Ain’t We Got Fun?”
The evening’s entertainment comes with a dose of flapper flare, including an illusionist, jazzy music, Charleston dance demonstrations, classic card games, historical interpreters and more. Everyone who is hip to jive will be there, so come Party Like It’s 1920!
Ticket price is $45 for members/$50 non-members, $60 at the door. With advanced tickets, you will receive a secret entrance and password to the party (please don’t be a killjoy and let this information reach the wrong ears, if you know what we mean). Ticket includes era-appropriate hors d'oeuvres and two 1920s prohibition cocktails. (Allegedly, Edmond was a prohibition town, but frankly, we’re skeptical. It is rumored that the museum has uncovered a mysterious metal contraption that looks rather like a still.) Soda fountain selections, cash bar and non-alcoholic options are also available. Costuming not required, but welcome.
Purchase tickets at edmondhistory.org. Because this is a fundraiser, a $20 wine pull, silent auction and 1920s merchandise will also be available. Please bring cash or checks for the purchase of additional items.
Exhibit Information
The party celebrates the year-long exhibit 1920s Edmond: Ain’t We Got Fun? At the Edmond Historical Society & Museum. The exhibit runs from February 2019 through January 2020.
Edmond wasn’t roarin’ in the typical sense, because it wasn’t a party town during prohibition. No speakeasies to be found. But what Edmond lacked in gangster activity, it made up for in sheer determination to engage civically. The infusion of college students kept Edmond updated on the latest trends in jazz music, slang and fashion … oh the fashion! Edmond in the 1920s was its own kind of ritzy, automobile-driving, tea-party, Rook-playing kind of place … minus the scandal. Ain’t We Got Fun?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.