The Paw Patrol characters are coming to Edmond Saturday. From noon to 2 p.m. they’ll be at Kid’s Galaxy Indoor Playground, 834 W Edmond Rd.
During that time they’ll also have a flying cotton candy show where the person making the cotton candy also dances and makes the cotton candy dance. They’ll make a big bowl of cotton candy that participants can partake in for a $5 fee.
Kid’s Galaxy Indoor Playground is owned by Amanda Hulm. She said they’ve been open for one month.
“We can’t wait to offer your family an ‘out of this world’ experience at Kid’s Galaxy,” Hulm said.
The playground is considered the largest to launch in Edmond with more than 15,000 square feet of fun and entertainment for the entire family.
Hulm states they have a “huge, soft-play indoor playground” with a separate area exclusive for toddlers. They have arcade games, and floor projection games. Their Cosmic Kitchen makes fresh baked pizza and chicken wings, and they have a snack bar, coffee and more.
Kid’s Galaxy Indoor Playground can host private parties and birthdays, and has packages that include hosting, pizza and drinks. Private facility rentals are also available.
For more information, contact the facility at 405-359-4906 or at kidsgalaxyedmond.com.
