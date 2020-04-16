A burglary Saturday resulted in the suspect’s arrest by Edmond Police. Aaron Kelvin Guery, 23, who has an unknown address, is facing burglary in the second degree, and obstruction of a police officer, Officer Chase Thackerson said in his report.
Thackerson was dispatched to check the area of the 500 block of 15th St. at approximately 7:48 p.m. Saturday, April 11. He was informed that a shirtless man was trying to open an apartment window with a screwdriver. Thackerson stated that the resident at that address had been arrested earlier in the day, and was not at the scene.
“During the arrest of (the victim), a young male had fled the scene on foot and had since not been located,” Thackerson noted.
According to the report, Thackerson approached the apartment where he saw Guery attempting to open the window with a screwdriver.
“I ordered Guery to place his hands behind his back; however, Guery just put his hands to his side and started yelling (a curse word),” Thackerson stated. “I then attempted to grab Guery's arm to place him into custody and he began to resist. I then performed a leg sweep on Guery, taking him to the ground.
“Guery again attempted to break free of my grasp with his right hand but was eventually placed into handcuffs and (was) detained.”
The window screen had also been removed and set to the side. Guery told Thackerson that he had a screwdriver, box knife, and a flathead, according to the report. Thackerson located those items at the scene, he stated.
According to the report, Guery mentioned removing a part of the window to gain entry into the residence. The victim of the burglary told police that Guery does not live at the apartment or have permission to be inside the residence.
