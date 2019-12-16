After a swift investigation, Edmond Police detectives quickly identified the suspect that sent a threatening phone message Wednesday afternoon to a student at Edmond Memorial High School, said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman.
Police accuse a a teenage boy of air-dropping a message to his friends that read, “I have people on the way to shoot-up the school. Be safe.”
The message was shown to school authorities by a student, after which the school immediately contacted the Edmond Police Department and went into lockout for the rest of the school day.
“He will receive consequence in accordance to school policy,” Ward said.
Memorial High School Principal Anthony Rose said, “We take all potentially threatening statements seriously and together with law enforcement conduct a thorough investigation.”
Ward said the investigation is complete. The juvenile male will be charged with a municipal court complaint of disorderly conduct by the City of Edmond, Ward added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.