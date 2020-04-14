If you’re hoping to find a fresh start or a new career direction with opportunities, the U.S. Postal Service wants you! The Postal Service is considered an essential service for purposes of its compliance with state or municipality shelter-in-place orders or other social distancing restrictions.
Multiple positions are available throughout the state of Oklahoma with hourly wages ranging from $16.21 to $18.56 with a variety of shifts available, including indoor and outdoor work.
The jobs are available now and the only place to apply is usps.com/careers. From the website, click on “Search Jobs,” select “Oklahoma,” then click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay is available at the website.
Job openings will be regularly updated until all positions are filled. Interested applicants should log on to usps.com/careers weekly to check for new postings.
All applicants must be at least age 18 at the time of hire and be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status. Carrier positions require a valid driver’s license and a minimum of two years documents driving experience.
Interested applicants can contact the Local Services team of the Oklahoma District Human Resources department at LocalServicesOklahomaDistrict@usps.govfor immediate assistance.
The Oklahoma District serves ZIP Codes 730, 731, 735, 736, 737, 738, 739, 740, 741, 743, 744, 745, 746, 747, and 749.
The Postal Service says it receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
