Edmond Electric

Edmond Electric sent crews to repair a downed power line at about noon Friday that resulted in a blackout in central Edmond, said Casey Moore, Edmond spokesman.

Crews blocked off an area near Main Street and University after a power pole broke. About 1,200 customers plus the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma and Sequoyah Middle School were affected by the power outage, Moore said. 

Power was restored at Sequoyah at about 12:45 p.m., said Susan Parks-Schlepp, Edmond Public Schools public information officer.

Coburn is a police, government and general assignment reporter for The Edmond Sun. Send an email to James at jcoburn@edmondsun.com or call 405-341-2121.

Tags

Reporter

