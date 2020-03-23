Food assistance is available for residents in the Edmond area. Anyone who needs food may visit the Project 66 Food & Resource Center at 2612 S Kelly Ave. Residents are accepted from Edmond, Jones, Arcadia and Luther.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, service will consist of boxed food distribution based on family size. Items included consist of shelf stable items like canned goods, rice, pasta and cereal, plus produce and meat.
Boxes will beserved during regular service times: Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon and 6-7:30 p.m.; and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon.
Both established clients and new clients will be served. Paperwork will be available 30 minutes prior to each service time.
For most up to date information, check the website at www.Project66.org or Facebook at p66ok. Please email any questions to project66foodpantry@gmail.com.
Project 66 works as a partner agency with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma as a client-choice pantry, distributing food to people who would otherwise go undernourished and also connects clients with other local resources. Service days for clients to shop are as follows: Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon and 6-7:30 p.m.; and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.