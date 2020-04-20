With quarantines in effect throughout Oklahoma, small businesses are struggling, especially the locally owned businesses.
Edmond rental owners are among those who are being especially impacted and will continue to be as long as the quarantine is kept in place.
The trickle-down effects of people who have lost employment has an impact on spending whether it be for food, utilities, medicine or housing.
John Bryan has been an Edmond resident all of his life. He started as a landlord in 1978 when he purchased his first home to rent. Since that time his rental holdings have grown to more than 80 properties of which some are single family and some are duplexes.
“In total I have 128 placesto rent,” Bryan said. “They are all in Edmond and all but six are rented at this time.”
For Bryan renting properties is not only his occupation and his source of income, but also it is his retirement.
“I automatically moved the rent back from April 5 to April 20,” Bryan said, “so they could make other arrangements.”
He said, however, that not all of the empty housing is related to the virus.
“Even before the pandemic, back in February and March, people had lost jobs,” Bryan said. “One lady got laid off and she received her first unemployment check and is making payments.”
Bryan said several haven’t paid their rent yet and he believes five others are more than a month behind.
“A lot of people who have lost their employment are working in restaurant-related jobs. There are those working in beauty salons, as well as other jobs which are not deemed essential,” Bryan said.
There are many medical workers out of jobs because their jobs were considered non-essential, Bryan said.
“We have four people who work in the dental field who have been laid off,” Bryan said.
For those who have been impacted, keeping up communication is now more important than ever.
Bryan said, “We have been giving them all the information we can on the government programs that are available, and we are waiting until the 20th to see what happens.”
He added that available jobs are being posted for Crest, Walmart, Mazzio’s and Amazon, who are all hiring at this time.
“Many restaurants are delivering and need drivers, grocery stores need stockers, and shoppers for those who can’t leave their homes,” Bryan said.
For this month, Bryan said he isn’t as concerned. Residents are finding a small amount of relief from the government stimulus package as well as unemployment checks.
He is not worried about this month or the next, but he is concerned about the following three months. He said he has some of the best tenants anyone could ever wish for, but there are times when everyone needs a hand up.
“I am just glad President Trump acted so quickly,” Bryan said.
He said the two banks he has loans with are working with him during this time.
“Quail Creek and Kirkpatrick Banks are helping me by letting me pay interest only for the next 90 days,” Bryan said.
It will add about four months to the end of his note.
“I believe the smaller banks are doing a lot better jobs than the larger banks locally and nationally,” Bryan said. “I am just really pleased with the banks I do business with and how they are working with me during this time.”
