The Edmond City Council approved the commercial site plan for The Rail Spur District by a 5-0 vote.
This project is located on the west side of Edmond’s railroad tracks, north of Edmond Road, and east of Santa Fe Drive. Chip Fudge and Brandon Lodge are developing the Edmond Rail Spur District where the former Ice House building is located.
“… site planning, landscaping, and city making can be a really great way to help reinforce the direction Edmond is moving — which is walkable, livable, sustainable and driving great things for families of this community,” said Eric Schmid, a senior architect with Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.
The Rail Spur District consists of 16,405 square feet of five separate buildings and a courtyard as a central focus for a family-friendly environment, said Randy Entz, city planner.
The project contains four restaurants and a brewery, including two historic renovations, a private events center, patio seating, gardens, and landscaped rent space. Plans are for the entertainment complex to offer an open area for dining and entertainment.
“We’re working with the National Park Services — it’s a tax credit eligible project,” Schmid said.
A high-end restaurant will go into the crown jewel of the development known as the historic Ice House or Creamery. The brick warehouse building has had several uses, Schmid explained.
“There is a beautiful potential for windows,” he said.
Less interesting metal buildings currently on the site will be transformed, he added. Where one of the buildings is currently being held up by a giant vine, Schmid sees a myriad of refurbishment opportunities.
“We like the idea of preserving the fabric that’s here and reusing it in an interesting way,” he said. “It’s the most sustainable thing we can do which is not throw it in a landfill, but try to find a way to reuse it.”
One of the buildings, known as the Stables, is to be turned into a small events center with a kitchen for lease.
The Roost building in the middle of the project will be a craft cocktail lounge with food. A building north of the Roost building will be another restaurant concept. The brewery will be on the far western portion of the site.
A series of outdoor spaces will connect to each building, Schmid continued. Each building will have an outdoor covered space. Micro climates with shading and landscaping strategies will adapt to seasonal changes, he said.
“We are somewhere around 400-450% more than what is required by landscape standards,” Schmid said.
Parking with contrasting paving will be added to create safe pedestrian areas outside the central courtyard, and parking meets city requirements.
“I’m very happy to see that we’re coming this far,” City Councilman Darrell Davis said.
The Rail Spur District is expected to open during the summer 2020, Brandon Lodge told the Edmond Economic Development Authority in April.
