ARCADIA — Stillwater singer-songwriter Dan Seibert will provide Morning Music at the Arcadia Round Barn on Saturday, Sept. 7, and the monthly Round Barn Rendezvous is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Morning Music is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday in the downstairs museum of the barn. The Rendezvous, a jam session courtesy of local acoustic musicians, is held in the loft of the barn on the second Sunday of the month. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Coffee and pastries are provided.
Seibert, who also leads a band called Tres Dudes, will perform original tunes as well as songs from the originators of Oklahoma’s Red Dirt music scene such as Bob Childers, Jimmy LaFave, Chuck Dunlap and Tom Skinner.
The Round Barn is located six miles east of U.S. Interstate 35 on historic Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350. To volunteer at the barn, call Kimberly Burk at 405-651-0240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.