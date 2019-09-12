The next meeting of the Edmond Republican Women’s Club will be Monday, Sept. 16th at Johnnies Charbroil on 33rd St. in Edmond. The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. for those wishing to order lunch and then the business meeting will begin at noon.
The guest speaker this month is Bob Linn, who is currently president of the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee and is also involved with the Tulsa-based City Elders.
Members as well as guests are encouraged to attend.
Linn graduated from Indiana University in 1973 with degrees in math and physics, then joined the staff of Campus Crusade for Christ. He was the director of the work at the University of Oklahoma and hosted the Governor’s Leadership Luncheon with Governor George Nigh, O.U. President William S. Banowsky, Dr. Baily Smith, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Dr. Bill Bright, president and founder of Campus Crusade for Christ, and other luminaries.
From there, Linn spent time with the Campus Crusade ministry in Singapore before travelling to do classroom speaking at various university campuses.
Linn’s passion is to see a reformation in the American pulpit and a return to the theological pre-suppositions of the mission of the church to establish the kingdom of Christ — A restoration of the Gospel to the full-orbed Gospel of the Word of God to restore all creation through the atoning work of Christ.
Currently our evangelical pulpits have paved a road to the rapture for their congregations and given them no hope for eschatological and ecclesiastical victory. He says the only hope being preached is that of an escape from the earth through death or rapture. There is no vision of a victorious church fulfilling the cultural mandate given to our first parents in Genesis one and two, promised to Abraham, commanded by Christ, and re-affirmed by the Apostle Paul.
PATRIOT’S FORUM
The club will also again be hosting a Patriots Forum at Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Featured speakers will be Dr. Everett Piper, former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President and author of "Not a Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth; Senator Nathan Dahm, on the dangers of abolishing the electoral college; Ryan Walters, exec. director of Oklahoma Archives, on the U.S. Constitution; and Josh Blair will be the luncheon speaker on how educators indoctrinate students.
Tickets for the Forum are $5/students (forum only), $10/adults (forum only), $30/students (forum/lunch), $35/adults (forum/lunch) and must be purchased by Sept. 25 either through eventbrite.com/patriots forum, at the door (reservation), or by mail to P.O. Box 571, Edmond, OK. Tickets will sell out quickly, so attendees are encouraged to purchase them as soon as possible.
