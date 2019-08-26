Businessman Eric Roberts announces his candidacy to serve as State Representative for Oklahoma House District 83, serving residents in Edmond, Nichols Hills, the Village, and Oklahoma City.
The seat is currently held by Chelsey Branham (D-Oklahoma City) who won the seat in 2018.
As an owner and operator of Colonial Center LTD for 28 years, Roberts has worked to bring jobs to Northwest Oklahoma City.
He stated, “As a small business owner and successful real estate developer, I know that we cannot afford to continue pursuing Rep. Branham’s priorities over the promotion of business development that would benefit all of our residents and the community-at-large. Branham’s commitment to policies that increase taxes, hurt business expansion and advance political and social ideologies at the expense of opportunities for economic growth are not reflective of voters’ expectations.
“With my proven record in the private sector of promoting and growing businesses, I intend to return the focus of the office to stabilizing and growing our economy, improving schools and assisting Oklahoma’s Turnaround in achieving a Top 10 state ranking in all indicators. I welcome volunteers to be involved in the effort to take back this seat.”
A third-generation Oklahoman, Roberts earned his degree at Southern Methodist University. He has been married for 25 years and has two children.
Roberts considers himself an active member in civic organizations and his local church. He has been a member of Rotary Club International since 1992 and serves as a board member of Ozarks Teen Challenge. Upon the appointment of former Mayor Mick Cornett, Roberts also served on the Maps 3 Citizens’ Oversight Committee for the Oklahoma State fairgrounds.
For more information on his candidacy visit www.EricRobertsHouse2020.com or go to his page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.