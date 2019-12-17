A rocketship slide once designed as a modern play item to capture the imagination of children at Stephenson Park will have a new mission.
The Edmond City Council recently approved a contract with Freese and Nichols Inc. to design services related to the Stephenson Park redesign project. The vote was 4-1 for the $29,780 increase to the previous budget for services at South Littler Avenue and East Fourth Street.
The increase is to relocate the rocketship, said Mayor Dan O’Neil as he produced a photo of his granddaughter on the slide. O’Neil said he is disturbed that the city has decided to move the rocketship to another area of the park and remove the slide portion.
City Parks and recreation Director Craig Dishman said the rocketship will be moved to the northeast corner of Stephenson Park to create an iconic art piece. Lighting and new paint will accentuate the piece, he said.
“Some other communities across the country have done the same thing with this piece,” Dishman said.
The 50-year-old historic icon of the city of Edmond has become obsolete, Dishman said. The manufacturer would deem it unacceptable for today’s safety standards,” Dishman said.
“There could be head entrapment and entanglement that could take place in some of these bars,” he said. “The humps in the slide — you don’t see those anymore because kids could go airborne and get hurt.”
The cushion at the bottom doesn’t meet standards if a child was to climb and fall from the top of the 30-foot rocketship slide, he continued. There’s no ADA access to the slide and no repair parts are available, Dishman explained. A new playground will be added to the park. Details of a new slide have not been determined, he noted.
“I’m pleased we’re going to keep it there. We’re changing some of the characteristics of the park,” said Darrell Davis, city councilman. “… I am acceptable to keeping that piece of treasure for our city.”
