The annual Edmond Sun Christmas Samaritan Fund Drive surpassed its fundraising goal for 2019 with a total of $160,921.54 , said Chris Sperry, Hope Center of Edmond executive director.
To help in the fund drive, five weekly articles were written and published in The Edmond Sun between Thanksgiving and Dec. 28. These articles were intended to spur giving, concentrating on the topics of individuals who have been helped by the HOPE Center, HOPE services, and a celebration of Edmond residents’ charitable giving.
“That was 7% over last year. Thank you for doing such a great job on the stories this year — as usual!” Sperry said.
Proceeds from the Samaritan Fund Drive represent approximately one-third of the HOPE Center’s annual budget. In December 2019 the Samaritan Fund Drive is bound to surpass a historic total of a $4.16 million of reinvestment in the community since The Edmond Sun established the fund drive in 1989.
A monthly average of 750 individual client families each month often make a choice between food, utility and their medicines, Sperry said. Acute emergencies caused by disease, unemployment, a car crash, child abuse, homelessness and divorce have been the main reasons people seek assistance at HOPE, a nonprofit agency. HOPE also provides a prenatal/obstetrics health clinic for mothers.
