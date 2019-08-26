Plans for this year’s annual downtown Edmond scarecrow contest for businesses are in place. Soon those artistic creations will be back on sidewalks near your favorite destination.
Scarecrow forms will be ready for pick up the first week of September, said Stephanie Carel, president of the Downtown Edmond Business Association and co-owner of Silver Leaf Gems.
“We will email all the members when the forms are ready and let them know how to pick them up or when we will be delivering them,” said Elena Listen, DEBA marketing manager.
The first scarecrow body is free with your membership.
“If you need an additional body it is $8 per body and we will need to know in advance,” Carel said.
Scarecrows need to be in placed on a light pole in downtown Edmond by Sept. 28.
Zip ties and name tags will be provided.
Judging will be done by a group of judges the first week of October for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, and there will also be a Peoples’ Choice award. DEBA gift certificates will be the prizes.
