OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives honored Jenny Schmitt as the “Nurse of the Day” at the State Capitol on Oklahoma Nurses’ Day on Tuesday. She is a resident of District 82 and was presented by State Rep. Nicole Miller (R-Edmond).
Schmitt is a certified registered nurse anesthetist from Edmond and practices Nurse Anesthesiology in Oklahoma City. She obtained her Nurse Anesthesiology degree from Mayo Clinic Health System School of Anesthesia.
“Jenny is a passionate healthcare advocate,” Miller said. “She truly cares about providing quality healthcare for our citizens and improving our healthcare outcomes. House District 82 is proud to claim her as one of our own.”
Schmitt has served on the board of the Oklahoma Association of Nurse Anesthetists for over four years and is currently their immediate past president. She also serves as a commissioner on Attorney General Mike Hunter’s Opioid Commission.
Tuesday was Oklahoma Nurses Association (ONA) Nurses Day at the Capitol. Members of ONA visited the Capitol to discuss issues vital to ONA and the nursing profession.
As part of the “Nurse of the Day” program, each recipient is presented on the House floor with a citation commending them for their work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.