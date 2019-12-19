Second Half Heroes is a new networking/resources group that held its second meeting recently.
Bob Loudermilk, one of the two co-founders said, “I am amazed at what is available in Edmond.” He added the problem is many people have no idea where to find resources.
Loudermilk and David Curran share a vision of working together to help connect people to resources.
They refer it to as “Connecting the Dots”.
“We want to be collaborative, not competitive,” Curran said. As the organization grows he added they want to be an age-friendly organization.
Curran encouraged the audience members to not retire from something, but to retire to something.
He added, “We want to raise the flag. This is an issue most people are not aware of what is around.”
Curran said, “Ed Morrison started a brainstorm session in 1993 with the idea to connect groups for one purpose. He was the idea person behind Oklahoma City’s MAPS.”
Morrison is the author of “Strategic Doing” a book providing insight into the practices and behaviors that help build high-performing groups. The book is used at NASA.
“Strategic Doing” answers two questions: “Where are we going? And, how will we get there?”
Morrison lives in Oklahoma City and has shown an interest in Second Half Seniors, Curran said.
“We want our 65 and overs to ask what’s next,” Curran said. “We want to raise the flag and bring resources to people through a conduit people can understand. We want a culture that is cause driven.”
Both Loudermilk and Curran want think groups that are doers.
“We want to draw people in,” Curran said. “In 15 years 3,000 people will be moving into senior residences each day.”
Curran said they are wanting to build on a platform of trust.
Ask yourself what could we do, what can you bring to this cause to help everyone succeed?
“Our credibility is going to come from education,” Curran said. “The key is education on what you want.”
Buddy Ward, a member of the group, said, “You can grow old or you can get old.”
The organizers talked about changing the paradigm of what people are doing.
“We have been to a workshop called a Second Half Unconference and we are talking about having a similar conference in April or May,” Loudermilk said. “We would take a regular conference, only the people would drive the agenda. It would be an organized structure driven by people attending. People would rally around what they are interested in.
“We have even talked about having a Second Half Career Day.”
Some of the topics to be discussed could include “How do I get hired” and “What are some age-friendly companies?”
The whole idea is to promote new ways of thinking Loudermilk said.
“There wouldn’t be a facilitator as such but someone who knows how to involve people, sort of a structured chaos,” Loudermilk said.
“Connecting the dots begins with each of us.”
