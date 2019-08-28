Metro community leader, Barbara Young will be honored as a Recovery Champion at a luncheon on Oct. 3, 2019, at Vast, 333 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City. She is someone you should know.
The OKC Recovery Champion award is established to increase community awareness and responsiveness to alcoholism and drug addiction. Young, who was partially responsible for the new INTEGRIS Arcadia Trails in Edmond, will be honored for her years of service and support for individuals with addiction and alcoholism.
Twenty-two years ago, an unexpected encounter with the police led a married mother of two to realize "my drinking was out of control." Alcohol, she realized, was causing severe physical health and relationship problems. Barbara Young is grateful today for 21 years of sobriety.
She reflects, “The stigma is still there. People didn't understand it was a disease. If it was cancer, they would have brought me a casserole."
While in treatment, she made it her goal to help others, "If I could just help one person it would be worth it."
She became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor. Through this work, she has helped hundreds. Health and her family were restored through sobriety. She has been married for 41 years to Steve Young, owner of the Oklahoma Electrical Supply Company. They reside in Nichols Hills and are active at St. Luke's United Methodist Church and a Westminster Circle. She has been involved with the OKC Metro Alliance board for several decades. For the past seven years she helped develop the clinical program for new Arcadia Trails treatment facility in Edmond. In the past, she has been a member of the Junior League, volunteer for Infant Crisis Services, and the Regional Food Bank.
Barbara reflects, "It's been an interesting journey and I'm not done yet."
