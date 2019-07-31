Besem Beteck, M.D., a board-certified vascular surgeon, has begun seeing patients at OU Physicians at Edmond and is performing surgeries at OU Medical Center Edmond. He is someone you should know.
Beteck is seeing Edmond patients for procedures including arteriovenous fistulas, arteriovenous grafts and endovascular repairs, as well as conditions like peripheral arterial disease, chronic venous disease and carotid disease.
Besem also sees patients with more complex vascular conditions at OU Medical Center on the Oklahoma Health Center campus. He specializes in limb salvage surgery for peripheral arterial disease and in treating patients for carotid disease, thoracic and abdominal aortic aneurysms, dialysis access and chronic venous disease including deep vein thrombosis.
Beteck completed a vascular surgery fellowship at Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, and completed a general surgery residency at St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore. He earned his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Beteck’s Edmond clinic is located in the Fountain Lake Office Park at 14101 N. Eastern Ave.
For an appointment, call 405-340-0551.
