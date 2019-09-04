Chelley Hilmes has worked for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for two decades, which is the majority of her 28 years of state service. Chelley Hilmes was recently named the Oklahoma Department of Transportation director of Finance and Administration. She is someone you should know.
Hilmes and her husband, Brian, live in Edmond.
She began her career at ODOT as the finance manager in the Comptroller Division in 1999 and was then promoted to comptroller in 2006. She has worked for the state for 28 years, with two decades at ODOT.
Hilmes graduated from Putnam City High School and then attended the University of Central Oklahoma, receiving a Bachelors of Science in Accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Government Financial Manager.
Hilmes has volunteered for the American Association of State Highway & Transportation Officials and the Association of Government Accountants during the past several years and in various capacities. She is also a member of the Oklahoma Society of CPAs and the Supervisory Committee for the Oklahoma Employees Credit Union.
