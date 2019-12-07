Clint Rohr began his rich history with the University of Central Oklahoma in 2001, serving as a graduate assistant for the College of Arts, Media and Design, now known as the College of Fine Arts and Design. He is someone you should know.
By 2002, in addition to working as support staff for A+ Schools, Rohr started work as ticket office manager for the brand new UCO Jazz Lab. The following year, the college recognized a need for a Jazz History course as part of the degree requirements for the college’s minor and graduate jazz studies programs and Rohr was selected as the first Jazz History professor at Central.
In the same year, he began his service under director Lee Rucker as manager of the UCO Jazz Lab. He has been director of the facility since 2012.
Throughout his stay at Central, Rohr has worn many hats as he has evolved from student to faculty and staff. As well as his position in the Central community, he also serves the greater Oklahoma community as a performer, sharing the stage with Phil Woods, Jay Daversa, Byron Stripling, and The Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra.
