Darin Kent became the Oklahoma City Metro Market President of Regent Bank in June 2012. He had moved to Oklahoma in 2004 and spent nearly eight years as senior vice president with Citizens Bank of Edmond prior to joining Regent Bank. He is someone you should know.
Kent received both a Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree from Missouri State University, where he was a four-year letterman as a diver. He was an all-conference selection, and a member of the Missouri Valley All-Centennial Team. Kent also was the inaugural recipient of the “Darin Kent Award.”
He was class president and an honors graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado and has served as the alumni director for the state of Oklahoma.
Kent is one of three judges for this year’s Edmond’s Dancing With The Stars, a fundraiser of the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be at the Edmond Hilton Garden Inn & Conference Center with check-in and registration beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Kent is on the Edmond Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors and previously was a board member for nine years including being chairman in 2013. He is a past president and 12-year board member of the Fine Arts Institute of Edmond and current trustee for the Edmond Public Schools Foundation Board.
Kent is also a director for the Oklahoma Foundation of Excellence Board and a member of the OKC Museum of Art Finance Committee. He is a member of the Rotary Club 29, a Leadership Oklahoma City Class 33 participant, was the 2014 chairman for the Edmond Chamber’s Total Resource Campaign, and he’s a volunteer baseball coach.
Kent was previously selected as one of The Edmond Sun’s 20 under 40, was the 2011 Tayo Fichtl Edmond Young Professional of the Year, was named one of the Journal Record’s 2013 Achievers Under 40, and received the 2015 Edmond Chamber Chairman’s Award. Kent is a multiple past co-chair of the Youth Leadership Edmond program, a previous board member for both KickingBird Tennis and the Oklahoma Bankers Association Commercial Lending School, and a Leadership Edmond Class XXI and Oklahoma Bankers Association Leadership graduate.
Darin married his wife Tyler in May 2004. They have a daughter, Ryan, and a son, Drew.
