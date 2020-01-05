Dentistry gives Dr. Kari Bender a way to help others. Bender is the owner of Creative Edge Dentistry and she is someone you should know.
“I became a dentist because I love helping people,” Bender said. “Helping them smile confidently makes my world and theirs a lot brighter.”
Bender earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Central Oklahoma where she played women’s basketball. Soon after, she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Oklahoma, College of Dentistry.
Bender said her greatest satisfaction comes from enriching the lives of her patients with high quality dental care and overall health education. She has been practicing dentistry for more than 13 years.
“My passion is to help people be healthier,” she said. “We can make a huge impact in their overall health.”
Bender and her husband, Brian, have two children attending Chisholm Elementary School.
She recalled her orthodontist when she was growing up. He made a huge impact on her life, she said, by changing her smile and giving her more confidence.
“I decided to go that route because I get more people healthy, but I could also help change their confidence,” she said.
