Lee Endicott is a partner with the law firm of Bullard and Associates, a music lover and a long-time Edmond resident. He is someone you should know.
Endicott has lived in Edmond since he was in 8th grade, with only short absences for college and law school. A graduate of Edmond Memorial High School, Endicott now lives only two miles from his childhood home.
The Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma College of Law graduate is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association and Oklahoma County Bar Association. Endicott followed his grandfather, Stanley Catlett, into the legal field. Endicott, whose legal practice focuses on workers’ compensation defense, works daily at his grandfather’s desk.
A passion for music has taken Endicott to more than 300 concerts, including three trips to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. His favorite show was George Harrison’s 1975 solo tour.
This love of music comes naturally to Endicott. The University of Oklahoma’s Catlett Music Center is named for his grandfather. The facility is home to OU’s School of Music, Symphony Orchestra, the Pride of Oklahoma marching band and numerous faculty and student ensembles.
Outside of his service to clients, Lee acts as chair of the board of directors for Neighborhood Services Organization’s Palo Duro II, a program working to provide housing for homeless adults with mental illness. Endicott has been involved with the organization for almost three decades. He also teaches Sunday school at Crown Heights United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City.
Endicott’s wife, Beverly, is director of Sponsored Programs for the University of Central Oklahoma College of Mathematics and Science. The couple’s two sons, Harry and Sam, are also Edmond Memorial graduates.
When not attending a concert, Endicott can often be found entertaining the family’s Golden Retriever, Delmar, at the Edmond dog park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.