Dr. Selina McGee has purchased the nearly 40-year optometry practice of Dr. Larry Olsen of
Precision Vision, located on the corner of 15th Street and Rankin. The connections she is able to make with people enriches her life, she said. Dr. McGee is someone you should know.
She sees patients of all ages. One of her patients on Monday was 94 years old, she said.
“By getting to know them I can help their vision, and just their general overall well-being,” McGee said.
McGee has been with Precision Vision for five years. She has moved into the practice on a full-time basis after being a practicing optometrist for 17 years. She earned her optometry degree at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
She remembers what it was like when putting on her first pair of glasses as a child and seeing the leaves on trees. Fast forward and it’s fun for her to be able to make a difference in people’s lives, McGee said.
“To be able to have a moment like that in your patients’ lives is hugely rewarding,” she continued.
McGee and her husband Adam Vogel have two daughters in the first and fourth grades at Northern Hills Elementary. Vogel teaches English literature at Westmoore High School.
McGee grew up in the small town of Leedey in western Oklahoma. Edmond still has a small town community feel although it is approaching 100,000 residents, she said, adding that Edmond residents are highly involved in their community.
McGee also contributes her optometric skills on a national level by being the president of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians.
“To have a business here and be able to contribute as a resource is very rewarding,” she said.
