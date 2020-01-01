Best of Books store manager Shelbee King has a love of of books that includes reading them and helping others to find books they would love to read. She is someone you should know.
Working in bookstores since she was 16, King’s first encounter with books was as a library book aide while in high school.
“I have always had a connection to stories,” King said, “and I have always been a reader growing up.”
Originally from Ponca City, King moved to Edmond to pursue her business degree at the University of Central Oklahoma. Best of Books owners Joe and Nan Hight hired her, and as manager she is in charge of hiring and training employees, as well as day-to-day operations of the store.
She also coordinates the “Where’s Waldo” with 24 other businesses during the month of July.
“Edmond has a big community of writers,” King said.
Best of Books works with Edmond Public Schools to bring authors to the local schools. “We bring them (writers) to the schools for free. All of those kids have have an opportunity to purchase the book, meet the author, and have a book autographed for free.”
King said she isn’t sure what her future holds, but she said independent bookstores will always be close to her heart.
