Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept recently held a ribbon cutting with the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their grand opening.
Marking the brand's third location in the state and first in the Oklahoma City area, the Edmond restaurant highlights Chicken Salad Chick's rapid growth plans for the region with an additional location in Oklahoma City slated to open early next year. Located at 2404 E. 2nd Street, the Edmond restaurant, which features a drive-thru, opened on Oct. 22.
The Edmond restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owner Molly Robinson of ZMMCA, LLC. Utilizing her nearly two decades of restaurant industry experience, including time as a multi-unit operator of McDonalds, Robinson successfully spearheaded Chicken Salad Chick's market entry with a restaurant opening in Broken Arrow last year. Since the launch, Robinson has opened a location in Tulsa and Edmond, and has plans to expand to Oklahoma.
"Each new opening sparks a new group of chicken salad fanatics and they've been eager to share their positive experiences and genuine love for the brand with friends and family across the state. I'm thrilled to be opening in Edmond and can't wait to show the community what Chicken Salad Chick is all about," Robinson said.
The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 135 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast-casual segment.
Chicken Salad Chick in Edmond will be open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickEdmondOK/
