The Edmond Planning Commission voted 5-0 this week to allow an Oct. 17 Community Connections meeting between Spring Creek Plaza East LLC and the surrounding community. A location and a time will be set.
Tuesday’s point of discussion was to consider the rezoning of a single family dwelling to a restricted commercial development east of the Spring Creek Plaza Shopping Center.
The commission continued a request by Spring Creek Plaza East LLC to rezone a 3.4-acre property located on the north side of East 15th Street, east of Bryant Avenue.
Nearby business owner Victoria Woods said she has concerns about a lack of discussion related to the proposed development.
“I’m going to protect my property, my clients, my employees, my life, and my investment,” said Woods, owner of ChappelWood Financial Services at 1725 E. 15th Street.
Woods said she has never been invited to previous meetings between the developer and the community.
“I wasn’t invited to that. I’m their only neighbor to the west,” she said.
Commissioner Rob Rainey said the commission is constrained by the law and the code. The application that appears to be within the city’s code and the statute to be ripe for approval, Rainey said.
Rainey said he does not like being bullied by threats of initiative petitions when the commission is simply trying to follow the law.
“I’d be thrilled if the applicant would agree,” Rainey said of a Community Connections meeting.
A representative for Spring Creek Plaza said they are willing to talk about the direction they are moving with their site plan with the community. The issue Tuesday night was to consider rezoning the property, Rainey said. Standard protocol calls for design of the development to be explained during future site plan hearings before the commission and Edmond City Council.
Although the developer chose to discuss the site plan at a Community Connections meeting, he said not all details have been settled.
“I agree with you on that. I do think a meeting might jump the gun,” said Barry Moore, planning chair.
City staff had recommended approval of the rezoning. This property is surrounded by restricted commercial planned unit development on its west, east, and north sides. Surrounding areas include both commercial and office developments, as well as churches.
The Edmond Plan 2018 projects the site for Suburban Commercial. Suburban Commercial shows “D1” zoning as listed in the ‘green zoning district’ section of this plan category and suggests that the development contain primarily commercial activities that may include offices, restaurants, shops and services, said Randy Entz, city planner.
A large forested area in the northern half of the property includes species associated with the Cross Timbers ecosystem and has also been identified as potential remnant forest. Additional tree canopy on the property is made up of numerous trees scattered throughout the south end of the site, according to staff.
Tree canopy is likely to decrease with the proposed use; however, there is opportunity to incorporate existing Cross Timbers species into the site design to retain the natural character of the area and some of the mature tree canopy.
The Planning Commission will consider whether to rezone the property on Oct. 22.
