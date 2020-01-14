Chamber Music In Oklahoma will present in concert the winners of its Student String Quartet Competition at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 in the Radke Fine Arts Theater on the University of Central Oklahoma Campus in Edmond.
Winning ensembles from the October 2019 competition are: The Elements Quartet, first place; and The Scissortail Strings, second place.
The Elements Quartet, comprised of Natalie Emrich, Surya Miranda, Catie Thai, and Zachary Tu, study with Norman Public Schools strings teacher Kelli Ingels. Students of the Scissortail Strings are Raegan Alexander, Anna Grace Darvin, Sophia Darvin, and Matthew Hudson. Two players study with Meryl Geib at the Geib Studio in Edmond. The other two quartet members study with Peter Nguyen and Doris Morris of Edmond. The winners of the fall CMOK competition will receive cash prizes at the close of the concert.
The Student String Quartet Competition is one of the events celebrating this 60th Anniversary Season of Chamber Music In Oklahoma.
The Radke Fine Arts Theater is in the Center for Transformative Learning directly north of the Community Parking Lot on the UCO campus. The public is invited to the concert and there is no admission charge.
