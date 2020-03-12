Oklahoma singer-songwriter T.Z. Wright will provide Morning Music on Saturday, March 14 at the Arcadia Round Barn. The nonprofit Round Barn is six miles east of U.S. Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66.
Morning Music is every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the downstairs museum of the barn. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
Wright is a multi-instrumentalist who since 2003 has been a member of the house band at the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival. He has appeared at The Blue Door in Oklahoma City, the Norman Music Festival, the Skyline Music Festival in Tulsa and the Summer Breeze Concert Series in Norman.
The Round Barn is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.
