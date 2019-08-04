Crews remain busy constructing the Edmond Tennis Center at 601 W. 15th Street. Heavy spring rainfall has put this project behind the early summer 2020 completion schedule by at least five months, said Larry Stevens, city manager.
“Right now you can see major grading work occurring along with a lot of under-slab work for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure,” Stevens said.
The City of Edmond and Edmond Public Schools are splitting the $16 million cost for the project. The city’s share of the cost is approximately $6.75 million, Stevens continued. The city also purchased the additional park land for the site at a cost of $2.5 million.
Revenue for the project stems from the 2015 and 2017 school bonds as well as the 2017 Capital Improvement Sales Tax.
Phase 1 of the project will double the city’s tennis capacity from 11 outdoor courts and three indoor courts at the KickingBird Tennis Center with 24 outdoor and six indoor courts.Two championship center courts are included in the project.
A club house will be available areas for public and high school use, Stevens said. There will be a pro shop and also a refreshment lounge. Additional indoor courts will be added during Phase 2 at a later date.
“That project is moving forward now at a much better pace than it was two months ago,” Stevens said.
