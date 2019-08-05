The 15th Street and Santa Fe intersection improvements are ongoing as a joint project between the City of Edmond and Oklahoma City, said Larry Stevens, city manager.
In May an interlocal agreement was approved by the City of Edmond and Oklahoma City to reconstruct the intersection. The southern portion of the project is in Oklahoma City and will be funded by them.
“Our goal was to get this project accomplished before the start of school on Aug. 16,” Stevens said.
August 29 is the current date for the intersection to reopen. The city is working with the contractor, A-Tech Paving, to accelerate the improvements. Additional switches in the traffic lanes are needed to replace all the paving.
The city’s share of about $500,000 comes from the 2000 Capital Improvements Sales tax for street reconstruction and rehab, Stevens said. A $1 million allocation in the 2019-20 budget is intended for concrete replacement in the city.
The intersection improvements will be ADA compliant, Stevens said.
“This intersection is also within phase three of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) that’s currently under design as well,” Stevens said.
