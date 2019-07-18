To the Editor:
My name is Gavin Horn. I am with Boy Scouts of America Troop 331. I am contacting you for the merit badge requirement 7a of the Comunication Merit Badge.
I personally find that the producing of unbiased news is not only good, but also fundamental in people's day-to-day life. The Edmond Sun provides good news that is not only informative but also relevant to our day-to-day lives.
Thank you for what you are doing and know that you are appreciated.
Sincerely,
Gavin Horn
Edmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.