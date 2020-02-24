The third annual Cure FA Soirée, a musical evening for all ages benefitting the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), will be Saturday, May 16 at the Edmond Conference Center. Attendees will enjoy performances by accomplished local artists, stories and information about Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), dinner, drinks, and dessert, a silent auction and a wine pull, as well as opportunities to meet friends living with FA.
Friedreich’s ataxia is a life-shortening, degenerative, genetic, mitochondrial disease, mostly affecting nerves and muscles. 15,000 people in the world have FA, usually diagnosed between 5 and 18 years of age. Balance and coordination problems often come first, followed by issues with fine motor skills, heart disease, and sometimes diabetes. Edmond resident, Michael Gehr, son of organizing committee leaders, Liz and Eric, was diagnosed with FA in January 2016.
Outback Steakhouse, the Soirée’s first Platinum Sponsor, will cater the Soirée as a generous in-kind contribution. The organizing committee seeks additional sponsors for this exciting event!
Music has always been important to the Gehr family. Liz and Eric met performing in college, and would sing harmony to their sons, Thomas and Michael, to put them to sleep. The family sang the National Anthem four times for the Oklahoma City Redhawks, starting when Thomas and Michael were in second and fourth grades. So when Michael was diagnosed, the family reacted with music, creating the Cure FA Soirée. Thomas and Michael, talented friends, and professionals including their school music faculty, fill the evenings with music, interspersed with stories of FA and efforts to treat and cure it.
Thanks to funding by FARA, incredible progress has been made toward finding treatments. Sponsorships will save lives! The Cure FA Soirée invites businesses, foundations, families, and other entities to sponsor. Reserved tables with eight tickets are also available for $1,000, but without the promotions of sponsorships. The Soirée website, www.curefasoiree.org, has details on the 2020 event. To sponsor, please contact Eric at 405-503-5875 or eric@gehr.org.
