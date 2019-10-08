Thursday, Oct. 31 is designated for Halloween activities in the City of Edmond, said City of Edmond Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Casey Moore.
Both children and adults are encouraged to cooperate in limiting the time of activities to the late afternoon and early evening hours for pedestrian safety; however, the city does not set an official start and finish time frame.
Households need to indicate their willingness to welcome their neighbors by turning on their porch and exterior lights, and youngsters should only call on homes so lighted, Moore said.
“It is important to our community that children be allowed to enjoy these traditional activities, but that measures be taken to ensure the safety of the children and protect the rights of homeowners,” Moore said. “The cooperation of all citizens, young and old, is requested to make this a happy and safe occasion for all.”
