Best of Books has announced a trivia night and an author signing with Oklahoma author Naomi Hughes.
Trivia Night will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Trivia enthusiasts and book lovers are invited to attend for a prize-filled evening of book trivia. People must bring their own teams (no larger than four people per team) or come and Best of Books will pair you with new bookish friends. The event is free, and people can sign up when they arrive.
Prizes include first place receiving a $25 gift card to the store and second place receiving an advanced reader's copy of a book of their choice.
No cell phones or any similar devices can be used during the game. Teams work together to answer questions on paper. Scores will be announced after every round. There will be adult and children’s book clues. It is required to have a team name, and creativity is encouraged. Examples of past teams have been: Little Random House on the Prairie, Bookslingers on Ice, Poets “R” We, etc.
Oklahoma author Naomi Hughes will be signing her books, “Refraction” and “Afterimage,” from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
In “Refraction,” after an attack on earth, all reflective surfaces become weapons to release monsters, causing a planet-wide ban on mirrors. Despite the danger, the demand rises, and 17-year-old Marty Callahan becomes a distributor in an illegal mirror trade — until he’s caught by the mayor's son, whose slate is far from clean. Both of them are exiled for their crimes to one of the many abandoned cities overrun by fog. But they soon realize their thoughts influence their surroundings and their deepest fears begin to manifest. With fast pacing and riveting characters, this is a book that you’ll finish in one sitting.
In “Afterimage,” a horrific explosion levels part of the city and Camryn Kingfisher is the sole survivor. Amidst controversy, conspiracy theories, and threats from government officials, Camryn longs for the truth. But the only person she can turn to is a transparent boy in a lab coat named Quint. Unsure whether he’s a hallucination or a ghost, Camryn has no choice but to trust him as they become embroiled in a plot that is bigger than either of them realizes.
In a race where the fabric of time and space is at stake, they must figure out who caused the explosion before the culprit comes back to finish Camryn, and her city, off for good.
Afterimage, a book that “deserves a prominent place on sci-fi shelves” and which Kirkus describes as “A wild, fast-paced ride full of unexpected turns.”
