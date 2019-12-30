Two University of Central Oklahoma students received military commissions in connection with the completion of the UCO Army ROTC program and degrees during the university’s annual fall commissioning service held Dec. 13 at Central.
Army ROTC serves as the largest commissioning source for the Army, producing approximately 70% of all the officers for the active Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve. Cadets complete a rigorous curriculum of classroom and leadership lab instruction, physical training, and various summer training opportunities, all while attending college as full-time students.
The newly commissioned UCO students are:
• 2nd Lt. Joel J. Cortez, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He will initially branch detail as a field artillery officer. He will serve as a military intelligence officer following his branch detail.
• 2nd Lt. Zachary C. Taylor, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He will serve as an engineer corps officer with 3120 engineer company located in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Central’s Army ROTC program is host to five active affiliated universities: Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma City University, Southern Nazarene University, Southwestern Christian University and Langston University, allowing non-UCO students to commission through the UCO Army ROTC program with the completion of a bachelor’s degree at their home university.
