The University of Central Oklahoma’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will celebrate Black History Month with a series of events throughout February to honor the history and accomplishments of African Americans and examine current issues within the community.
The month’s events will reflect the theme “Then and Now … Looking Back to Move Forward” and will kick off at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Nigh University Center, Ballroom A, with keynote speaker Deborah Jenkins, executive director of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency.
At the kickoff for UCO’s Black History Month, the African American Faculty and Staff Association will honor Central employee Damita Kennedy with the Making a Difference Award. This award recognizes community members or employees who have made a positive impact at Central. Additionally, the Black Student Association will recognize their peers with the Barry Lofton Leadership Award and the Dr. Paul Lehman Award. These awards recognize outstanding students who continue to provide outstanding leadership within the Black Student Association.
