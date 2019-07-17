The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently awarded the City of Edmond and the University of Central Oklahoma two grants totaling $50,550 to install ten public and workplace charging stations for electric vehicles.
Central and the City of Edmond entered a partnership on these grants due to the common interest in providing these amenities to the community. Two of the charging stations will be located in the Nigh University Center visitor parking lot located on Central’s campus with other locations including the senior center and trails at Mitch Park, the Service Blake Soccer Complex and the City First Administration building.
“UCO has long been committed to infrastructure upgrades that encourage sustainability. We’re happy to partner with the city to implement EV infrastructure for students, faculty, staff and visitors who drive electric and continue our tradition of promoting sustainable initiatives on campus and in our students’ lives,” said Eric Hemphill, manager of sustainability and alternative transportation at UCO.
The stations are expected to be up and running by October.
Additional public stations are also being planned by Edmond Electric that are not a part of these grants.
